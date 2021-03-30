Western Conference leader Utah and Memphis square off

Utah Jazz (35-11, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (22-22, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies face the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz.

The Grizzlies have gone 11-16 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is 17-7 when outrebounding opponents and averages 46 rebounds per game.

The Jazz have gone 15-6 against Western Conference opponents. Utah averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 9-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 126-110 on March 27. Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points to help lead Utah to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Brooks ranks second on the Grizzlies with 1.8 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 16.1 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Desmond Bane is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers and 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 5.5 assists while scoring 25.7 points per game. Rudy Gobert is averaging 16.7 points and 14.3 rebounds while shooting 67.4% over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, 47.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 46.9% shooting.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 118.2 points, 49.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, seven steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 44.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (thigh), Grayson Allen: day to day (hip).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Juwan Morgan: out (calf).