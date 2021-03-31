Donovan Mitchell to speak at University of Utah commencement

Cleveland Cavaliers' Dean Wade, left, and Isaac Okoro, right, battle under the boards with Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, center, in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 29, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) AP

Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell will give the keynote address for the University of Utah’s 2021 commencement, the school announced Tuesday.

The university said in a statement that Mitchell “is known as a team player and community builder who is passionate about education and social justice.”

“Donovan Mitchell is a favorite of basketball fans and our community because of his commitment to excellence, education and social justice,” President Ruth Watkins said in a statement. “He shows by example what one person can do to influence the lives of countless others and how to step forward to advocate for change with grace and goodwill.”

Mitchell was awarded the offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award in January for his commitment to advancing social justice and educational access for students of color.

Ephraim Kum, president of the university's student association, said he is “incredibly excited for students to hear from Donovan Mitchell. He has long been one of my favorite players, not just because of his abilities as an athlete, but also for his inspiring leadership, his genuine commitment to our community and his willingness to speak up on social justice issues.”

The university’s campus-wide commencement will take place virtually on May 6. In-person college convocations will be held from May 5-8.