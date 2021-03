Rockies to start Marquez opening day against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

Denver; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rockies: German Marquez (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Colorado for opening day.

The Rockies finished 17-23 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Colorado hit 63 total home runs and averaged 8.8 hits per game last year.

The Dodgers finished 27-13 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Los Angeles hit .256 as a team last year and hit 118 total home runs.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow).

Dodgers: Tommy Kahnle: (undisclosed), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow).