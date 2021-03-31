Florida hosts Detroit after Verhaeghe’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (12-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (23-9-4, second in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the Detroit Red Wings after Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the Panthers' 4-1 victory over the Red Wings.

The Panthers are 23-9-4 against the rest of their division. Florida is seventh in the Nhl averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Verhaeghe with 17.

The Red Wings are 12-21-4 against the rest of their division. Detroit has scored 13 power-play goals, converting on 12% of chances.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Verhaeghe leads the Panthers with a plus-19 in 36 games this season. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Robby Fabbri leads the Red Wings with 10 goals and has 18 points. Anthony Mantha has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Red Wings: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: day to day (upper body), Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: out (undisclosed), Aleksander Barkov Jr.: day to day (lower body).

Red Wings: Jonathan Bernier: day to day (lower body), Bobby Ryan: day to day (upper body), Marc Staal: day to day (upper body).