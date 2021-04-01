McDavid, Oilers to host the Flames

Calgary Flames (16-18-3, fifth in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (22-14-1, third in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with Calgary. He leads the NHL with 63 points, scoring 21 goals and totaling 42 assists.

The Oilers are 22-14-1 against opponents in the North Division. Edmonton is fifth in the Nhl with 30.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Flames are 16-18-3 against North Division opponents. Calgary is 24th in the Nhl with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

Edmonton defeated Calgary 7-3 in the last meeting between these teams on March 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 63 points, scoring 21 goals and collecting 42 assists. Leon Draisaitl has eight goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 22 total assists and has 31 points. Mark Giordano has three goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Flames: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols).

Flames: None listed.