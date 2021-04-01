Jackson has season-high 31 as Pistons rout Wizards

Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee (24) drives past Washington Wizards' Chandler Hutchison in the second half of a NBA basketball game in Detroit, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Josh Jackson scored 19 of his season-high 31 points in the first half and the Detroit Pistons went on to rout the Washington Wizards 120-91 on Thursday.

The Pistons overcame Russell Westbrook's 18th triple-double of the season. Westbrook finished with 16 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds. He also had nine turnovers, falling one short of his NBA-record sixth quadruple-double. James Harden (three) is the only other player with more than one.

Mason Plumlee added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Pistons, who had seven players in double figures.

Robin Lopez had 16 points for Washington and Alex Len added 14.

The Wizards shot just 31.6% from the free-throw line (6 for 19), breaking the team record of 32% (8 for 25) set as the Chicago Packers in a 131-94 loss to the New York Knicks on Jan. 22, 1962.

The Pistons shot 49% percent in the first half and held the Wizards to 20% on 3-pointers to take a 63-44 halftime lead. Detroit also went 10 for 10 from the free-throw line while Washington missed all five of their attempts.

Len missed two free throws midway through the third quarter, dropping Washington to 0 for 7 from the line before Lopez made one with 3:13 left in the period.

Washington stop fewer 3-pointers in the third quarter, missing all three attempts, and still trailed 87-68 at the quarter's end.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (hip) missed his third straight game. He leads the NBA at 31.3 points per game.

Pistons: Jackson limped back to the locker room with 1:57 left in the second quarter after rolling his ankle. However, he returned for the second half.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Pistons: Host the New York Knicks on Saturday.