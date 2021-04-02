Sports

Bauer scheduled to start for Dodgers at Rockies

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers (0-1, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-0, first in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

The Rockies went 17-23 in division games in 2020. Colorado batted .257 as a team last season and hit 63 total home runs.

The Dodgers went 27-13 in division play in 2020. Los Angeles hit .256 as a team with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last year.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring).

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow).

