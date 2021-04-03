New York takes on Detroit, looks to stop 3-game slide

New York Knicks (24-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (14-34, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to break its three-game losing streak with a win against Detroit.

The Pistons have gone 10-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has a 1-6 record in one-possession games.

The Knicks are 17-15 in Eastern Conference play. New York ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 3.6.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 114-104 on March 4. Julius Randle scored 27 points to help lead New York to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is averaging 22.5 points for the Pistons. Mason Plumlee is averaging 10.2 rebounds and 10.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Alec Burks leads the Knicks averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 13.2 points per game and shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Taj Gibson is shooting 49.3% and averaging 4.9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 106.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 46.8% shooting.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 101.6 points, 44 rebounds, 19.3 assists, eight steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow).

Knicks: Reggie Bullock: day to day (illness), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Derrick Rose: day to day (ankle), RJ Barrett: day to day (ankle).