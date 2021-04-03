Portland faces Oklahoma City on 3-game home slide

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-28, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (29-19, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Trail Blazers -11.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Oklahoma City looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Trail Blazers are 15-12 against conference opponents. Portland is last in the NBA scoring 36.5 points per game in the paint.

The Thunder are 3-6 against division opponents. Oklahoma City is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 45.7 points per game in the paint led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 11.3.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last meeting 115-104 on Feb. 16. Damian Lillard scored 31 points to help lead Portland to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is shooting 44.9% and averaging 29.9 points. CJ McCollum is averaging 20.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Al Horford has shot 45% and is averaging 14.2 points for the Thunder. Theo Maledon is averaging 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 30.6% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 49.8% shooting.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 107.2 points, 46.9 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points on 49.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle), Nassir Little: out (thumb).

Thunder: Ty Jerome: day to day (ankle), Darius Bazley: out (shoulder), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (foot), Luguentz Dort: out (concussion protocol).