Carolina and Dallas face off in division battle

Dallas Stars (13-12-10, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (24-9-3, third in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays Carolina in a matchup of Central Division teams.

The Hurricanes are 24-9-3 against the rest of their division. Carolina is fourth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Dougie Hamilton with 0.7.

The Stars are 13-12-10 in division matchups. Dallas has surrendered 24 power-play goals, killing 76.9% of opponent opportunities.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 15 goals, adding 18 assists and collecting 33 points. Martin Necas has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 19 total assists and has 34 points. Roope Hintz has four goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Stars: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: day to day (back).

Stars: Joel Hanley: day to day (lower body), Anton Khudobin: out (covid-19 protocol list).