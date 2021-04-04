Scheifele and Winnipeg take on Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (16-18-3, fifth in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (22-13-3, third in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Scheifele and Winnipeg hit the ice against Vancouver. Scheifele is fifth in the league with 44 points, scoring 15 goals and recording 29 assists.

The Jets are 22-13-3 against opponents in the North Division. Winnipeg is 10th in the Nhl averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 17.

The Canucks are 16-18-3 against the rest of their division. Vancouver averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 41 total minutes.

The Canucks takes on the Jets for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheifele leads the Jets with 44 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 29 assists. Connor has six assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 26 total assists and has 28 points. Bo Horvat has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Canucks: Elias Pettersson: out (upper body), Tanner Pearson: out (lower body).