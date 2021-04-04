Chychrun completes hat trick in OT, Coyotes beat Ducks 3-2

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson stops a shot by the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) AP

Jakob Chychrun scored his third goal 1:47 into overtime and the Arizona Coyotes came back to beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Sunday night.

It was the first career hat trick for Chychrun, who scored on a long wrist shot.

Adin Hill made 18 saves for the Coyotes, who swept the two game set after winning 4-2 on Friday. Arizona has won five of six.

Sam Carrick and Derek Grant scored, Trevor Zegras had two assists, and the Ducks went 2-4-2 in the season series.

John Gibson made 28 saves, including stopping Clayton Keller’s penalty shot 1:41 into overtime, in his return after missing three games because of an upper-body injury

Chychrun tied it at 2-all at 15:09 of the third period with a wrist shot from the slot through traffic. Of the 12 goals Chychrun has scored this season, six came in the eight games against the Ducks.

Carrick, who made his season debut after being recalled from the AHL earlier in the day because of injuries at forward, put the Ducks up 1-0 at 8:31 of the first period. Zegras stole Jordan Gross’ pass behind the Arizona net and fed Carrick in the slot for a one-timer.

Chychrun tied it up 27 seconds later, firing a wrist shot from the right circle over Gibson’s right shoulder. Alex Goligoski had the secondary assist, his fourth during a four-game streak.

Grant put the Ducks back in front 2-1 at 14:47 of the first, getting in front of Hill to tip in Zegras’ shot from the high slot.

It was the first multipoint game for Zegras, the ninth overall pick in the 2019 draft.

MISSING MEN

The Ducks were without several of their top forwards as Rickard Rakell, Ryan Getzlaf and Troy Terry did not play because of upper-body injuries. Rakell, who has seven goals and a team-high 15 assists, missed his third straight game. Getzlaf was hurt against Arizona on Friday. Terry is day-to-day, the team said.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Los Angeles on Monday.

Ducks: At San Jose on Tuesday.