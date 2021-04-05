Cleveland hosts Kansas City for 2021 home opener

Kansas City Royals (2-1) vs. Cleveland Indians (1-2)

Cleveland; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Indians: Logan Allen (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Royals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians hit the field for the first time in 2021 against the Kansas City Royals.

The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland averaged 7.4 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 96 total doubles last year.

The Royals went 17-23 in division games in 2020. Kansas City hit .244 as a team last year while averaging 8.1 hits per game.

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

Royals: Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Hunter Dozier: (thumb).