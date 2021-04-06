Texas-Arlington promotes long-time assistant to head coach

Greg Young was named the head coach at Texas-Arlington on Monday after 12 seasons as an assistant coach for the Mavericks.

Young replaces Chris Ogden, who resigned last week to join Chris Beard's new staff at Texas, the alma mater for both of them. Before his three seasons as UTA's head coach, Ogden was an assistant coach for Beard at Texas Tech for two years.

UTA athletic director Jim Baker said Young deserved the opportunity to be the head coach.

“He has the confidence of our players, and is well-respected and held in high regard by our alumni, campus leaders and supporters,” Baker said.

Young first went to UTA as an assistant coach for Scott Cross in 2009, and was promoted to associate head coach in 2013.

He previously spent 10 seasons as a junior college head coach, going 169-139 with Lamar Community College in Colorado (1994-98), Hill College (1998-2000) and Jacksonville College in Texas (2005-09).