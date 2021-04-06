Korpisalo makes 36 saves as Blue Jackets beat Lightning 4-2

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic, right, reaches for the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) AP

Zac Dalpe scored for the first time in 4 1/2 years, Joonas Korpisalo made 36 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Max Domi and Jack Roslovic each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets, who rebounded after losing three in a row. Nick Foligno also scored.

Tampa Bay has dropped two straight and five of seven overall while relinquishing first place in the Central Division to the Florida Panthers. Ross Colton and Luke Schenn scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 26 saves.

Dalpe converted a late first-period rush for his first NHL goal since Oct. 20, 2016, for Minnesota. Max Domi put a pass on his tape and he finished from the slot.

Dalpe was playing in just his fourth game this season after shuttling between Columbus and the AHL affiliate in Cleveland in recent years. He was recalled from the taxi squad when center Riley Nash was placed on injured reserve.

Roslovic, who was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game, got his seventh of the season early in the third when he beat Vasilevskiy after Cam Atkinson forced a turnover and swept the puck out to him from the backboards.

Domi scored on a third-period power play, ripping a shot from the left circle that went in off the near post. Foligno got an empty-netter with 6:30 left, shortly before Tampa Bay got on the board with Colton's shot over Korpisalo's shoulder.

Schenn got the second for Tampa Bay with 19 seconds left.

The Lightning outshot Columbus 38-30 and had a 63-40 edge in shot attempts, with Korpisalo surviving a late 6-on-4 power play.

The teams wrap up a two-game series on Thursday night.

