Brooklyn takes on Los Angeles, seeks 10th straight home win

Los Angeles Lakers (32-20, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (36-16, first in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will try to keep its nine-game home win streak alive when the Nets play Los Angeles.

The Nets are 22-6 on their home court. Brooklyn is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 49.5 points per game in the paint led by Kyrie Irving averaging 11.3.

The Lakers are 16-9 on the road. Los Angeles scores 109.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nets won 109-98 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. James Harden led Brooklyn with 23 points, and LeBron James led Los Angeles with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is second on the Nets with 7.3 rebounds and averages 28.4 points. Irving is averaging 18.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 32.7% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Dennis Schroder ranks third on the Lakers averaging 15.1 points and collecting 3.5 rebounds. Alex Caruso is averaging 3.1 assists and 6.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 8-2, averaging 113.3 points, 45.5 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 45.2% shooting.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 101.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points on 45.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Tyler Johnson: out (knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Landry Shamet: day to day (ankle), James Harden: out (hamstring).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Kyle Kuzma: out (calf), Anthony Davis: out (achilles).