Blue Jays look to stop 4-game skid

Los Angeles Angels (6-2) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (3-5)

Dunedin; Saturday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD Blue Jays: Steven Matz (1-0, 1.42 ERA, .47 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays enter the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Blue Jays finished 17-9 in home games in 2020. Toronto hit .255 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 4 total triples last season.

The Angels went 10-19 on the road in 2020. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 8.7 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.09.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Los Angeles leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Robbie Ray: (elbow), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Tyler Chatwood: (triceps), Ryan Borucki: (covid vaccine), George Springer: (left oblique), Teoscar Hernandez: (health protocols), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (covid vaccine symptoms).

Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).