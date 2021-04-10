Sean Couturier breaks 3rd-period tie, Flyers beat Bruins 3-2

Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier, left, celebrates with James van Riemsdyk after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) AP

Sean Couturier broke a tie midway through the third period to help the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Saturday.

Brian Elliott stopped 29 shots to help Philadelphia move within four points of Boston for the fourth and final playoff spot in the NHL’s East Division. The Bruins have two games in hand on the Flyers, with Philadelphia having 16 games remaining. The teams completed the regular-season series.

Travis Konecny and Shayne Gostisbehere added goals for Philadelphia.

Patrice Bergeron and Jack DeBrusk scored for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 20 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, SENATORS 5

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored three times to increase his NHL-leading goals total to 31, and Jack Campbell made 27 saves to set an NHL record for consecutive victories to start a season, leading Toronto past Ottawa.

Mitch Marner added a goal and three assists for Toronto. The North-leading Maple Leafs have won six straight to improve to 28-10-3. They are 5-2-1 against Ottawa this season

Matthews had the third hat trick of his career, and also had an assist for a four-point night. He has five straight 30-goal seasons to start his career. Campbell broke the mark of 10 wins to start a season set by Montreal’s Carey Price in 2016-17.

lya Mikheyev and Zach Hyman each had a goal and an assist.

Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Connor Brown each had a goal and an assist, and Alex Formenton and Josh Norris also scored for Ottawa.

JETS 5, CANADIENS 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season and Andrew Copp, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mathieu Perrault each had a goal and an assist in Winnipeg's victory over Montreal.

Paul Stastny and Derek Forbort also scored for the Jets. They have won three straight to improve to 25-13-3.

The Canadiens have lost three in a row. With Carey Price out until next week because of a lower-body injury, Jake Allen made 20 saves to drop to 1-5-4 in his last 10 starts.

BLACKHAWKS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat had a goal and an assist, Kevin Lankinen stopped 23 shots and Chicago rallied to beat Columbus.

Carl Soderberg, Wyatt Kalynuk and Dylan Strome also scored for the Blackhawks, They who had dropped five of the last seven while battling Nashville and Dallas for the fourth playoff spot in the Central Division.

Michael Del Zotto, Cam Atkinson and Patrik Laine scored for Columbus.

STARS 4, PANTHERS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Jason Robertson scored twice for his first multigoal NHL game in Dallas' victory over Florida.

Jamie Benn had his third power-play goal in the last six games, Joel L’Esperance also scored and Anton Khudobin made 20 saves.

Aleksander Barkov scored a power-play goal for Florida.

RED WINGS 5, HURRICANES 4, SO

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Adam Erne scored in the seventh round of the shootout to lift Detroit past Carolina. Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha, Valtteri Filppula and Erne had goals in regulation for Detroit. Larkin also scored in the shootout. Thomas Greiss finished with 30 saves.

Martin Necas, Jordan Staal, Dougie Hamilton and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov extended the shootout in the third round for Carolina.