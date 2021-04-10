Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Saturday's results
Portland at Spokane
Red Deer at Lethbridge
Everett at Tri-City
Lethbridge at Medicine Hat (ppd., virus)
Prince George at Kelowna (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Winnipeg 4 Prince Albert 3 (OT)
Saskatoon vs. Moose Jaw
At Kamloops, B.C.
Prince George vs. Vancouver
Friday's results
Everett 4 Seattle 3
Lethbridge 6 Red Deer 3
Regina 2 Brandon 1 (OT)
Spokane 3 Portland 1
Kamloops 6 Victoria 3
Medicine Hat at Lethbridge (ppd., virus)
Calgary at Red Deer (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Moose Jaw 6 Swift Current 2
Sunday's games
Kamloops vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 5 p.m.
Swift Current vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Saskatoon vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Red Deer at Calgary (ppd., virus)
Vancouver vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.) (ppd., virus)
Monday's games
Regina vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 8 p.m.
Red Deer at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.
Vancouver vs. Prince George (at Kamloops,B.C.), 10 p.m.
Victoria at Kelowna (ppd., virus)
Medicine Hat at Lethbridge (ppd., virus)
Calgary at Red Deer (ppd., virus)
Tuesday, Apr. 13
Brandon vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Tri-City at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.
Prince Albert at Regina, 10 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Kelowna vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.) (ppd., virus)
