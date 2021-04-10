Erne gets shootout winner, Red Wings beat Hurricanes 5-4

Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) is congratulated by teammates on his goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

Adam Erne scored in the seventh round of the shootout as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Saturday night.

Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha, Valtteri Filppula and Erne had goals in regulation for Detroit. Larkin also scored in the shootout. Thomas Greiss finished with 30 saves.

Martin Necas, Jordan Staal, Dougie Hamilton and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov extended the shootout in the third round for Carolina.

Petr Mrazek stopped 25 shots for the Hurricanes, who had a three-game winning streak end.

Erne scored with 6:20 remaining in regulation to put Detroit up 4-3. Carolina responded with Aho’s goal at the 4-minute mark to tie it.

The Hurricanes nearly tied it it earlier on Nino Niederreiter’s redirection with 5:13 to play, but a video review wiped out the tally because of goalie interference.

The Red Wings were coming off their fourth loss by five goals or more with Thursday night’s 7-1 decision against visiting Nashville.

ON THE ICE

Defenseman Jake Gardiner was back in action for the Hurricanes. Gardiner missed the past 15 games and had played only once since Feb. 24. He took Haydn Fleury’s spot in the lineup.

Brock McGinn remained out for the Hurricanes, missing his third consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

IT HAD BEEN A WHILE

Greiss hadn’t allowed three goals in any of his last three games. He gave up three in the first 30 minutes in this one.

Although Greiss has played in 27 of the Red Wings’ 43 games this season, this was only his second appearance against Carolina. The other came in a season-opening loss, when he made a season-high 40 saves.

UP NEXT

The teams meet in a rematch Monday night in Raleigh.