Marchand and Boston take on Washington

Washington Capitals (26-11-4, first in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (21-11-6, fourth in the East Division)

Boston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brad Marchand leads Boston into a matchup with Washington. He's sixth in the NHL with 48 points, scoring 19 goals and totaling 29 assists.

The Bruins have gone 21-11-6 against division opponents. Boston averages 4.1 penalties per game, the most in the Nhl. Marchand leads the team with 18 total penalties.

The Capitals are 26-11-4 in division play. Washington has scored 136 goals and is fifth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 21.

Boston beat Washington 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on April 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 48 points, scoring 19 goals and collecting 29 assists. Craig Smith has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 21 goals and has 36 points. T.J. Oshie has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Charlie McAvoy: out (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (upper body), Trent Frederic: day to day (illness).

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).