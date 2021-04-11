Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Sunday's results
Seattle 3 Tri-City 2
Red Deer at Calgary (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Prince Albert 4 Swift Current 2
Saskatoon vs. Brandon
At Kelowna, B.C.
Kamloops 4 Victoria 3
At Kamloops, B.C.
Vancouver vs. Prince George (ppd., virus)
Saturday's results
Portland 7 Spokane 6
Lethbridge 5 Red Deer 2
Tri-City 6 Everett 2
Lethbridge at Medicine Hat (ppd., virus)
Prince George at Kelowna (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Winnipeg 4 Prince Albert 3 (OT)
Saskatoon 4 Moose Jaw 2
At Kamloops, B.C.
Prince George 6 Vancouver 3
Monday's games
Regina vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 8 p.m.
Red Deer at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.
Vancouver vs. Prince George (at Kamloops,B.C.), 10 p.m.
Victoria at Kelowna (ppd., virus)
Medicine Hat at Lethbridge (ppd., virus)
Calgary at Red Deer (ppd., virus)
Tuesday's games
Brandon vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Tri-City at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.
Prince Albert at Regina, 10 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Kelowna vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.) (ppd., virus)
Wednesday's games
Saskatoon vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Spokane at Portland, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Prince George at Kamloops, 10 p.m.
