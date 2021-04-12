Vegas visits Los Angeles after shutout victory

Vegas Golden Knights (27-11-2, second in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (16-18-6, seventh in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas visits Los Angeles after the Golden Knights shut out Arizona 1-0. Marc-Andre Fleury earned the victory in the net for Vegas after collecting 14 saves.

The Kings are 16-18-6 in division play. Los Angeles has given up 18 power-play goals, killing 84.9% of opponent chances.

The Golden Knights are 27-11-2 against division opponents. Vegas has scored 128 goals and ranks eighth in the Nhl averaging 3.2 goals per game. Max Pacioretty leads the team with 19.

In their last meeting on March 31, Los Angeles won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dustin Brown leads the Kings with 16 goals and has 25 points. Anze Kopitar has five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with a plus-18 in 39 games this season. Jonathan Marchessault has five assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Tobias Bjornfot: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: None listed.