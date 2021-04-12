San Jose hosts Anaheim in division showdown

Anaheim Ducks (12-23-7, eighth in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-18-4, sixth in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: West Division foes San Jose and Anaheim square off.

The Sharks are 18-18-4 against division opponents. San Jose averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The Ducks are 12-23-7 against opponents in the West Division. Anaheim is the last-ranked team in the NHL averaging 5.7 points per game. Sam Carrick leads the team with 3 total points.

In their last meeting on April 6, Anaheim won 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 35 points, scoring 16 goals and collecting 19 assists. Tomas Hertl has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Maxime Comtois leads the Ducks with 11 goals and has 23 points. Derek Grant has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Matt Nieto: out (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: None listed.