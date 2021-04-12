Sports

Nationals take 5-game slide into matchup with Cardinals

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Washington Nationals (1-5) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-4)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (0-1, 27.00 ERA, 4.20 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Cardinals: TBD

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals enter the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Cardinals went 14-13 in home games in 2020. St. Louis pitchers had an ERA of 3.90 last season while striking out 7.7 hitters per game.

The Nationals went 11-16 away from home in 2020. Washington averaged 8.6 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 112 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Tyler O'Neill: (right groin), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).

Nationals: Will Harris: (hand).

  Comments  

Sports

Los Angeles faces Indiana on 5-game win streak

April 12, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Top defensive teams New York and Los Angeles meet

April 12, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks face the 76ers

April 12, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Sacramento takes on New Orleans, aims to break 6-game slide

April 12, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Atlanta faces Toronto, looks for 4th straight road win

April 12, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Celtics take on the Trail Blazers, look for 4th straight win

April 12, 2021 3:23 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service