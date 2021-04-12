Happ expected to start as Twins host Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (6-3) vs. Minnesota Twins (5-4)

Minneapolis; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: TBD Twins: J.A. Happ (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins square off against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

The Twins went 24-7 at home in 2020. Minnesota averaged 7.8 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 3 total triples last season.

The Red Sox finished 13-16 in road games in 2020. Boston pitchers struck out 9.0 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.60.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Brent Rooker: (neck), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).