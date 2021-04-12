Lindor’s new Mets deal includes $21M signing bonus

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor reacts after hitting a single off Miami Marlins relief pitcher Nick Neidert during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP

Francisco Lindor gets a $21 million signing bonus as part of his $341 million, 10-year contract with the New York Mets that starts next year.

The All-Star shortstop was acquired from Cleveland in a Jan. 7 trade and agreed Jan. 15 to a $22.3 million, one-year contract.

His new deal, announced April 5, calls for the signing bonus to be paid with 15 days of the deal's approval by the commissioner’s office. He gets salaries of $32 million annually starting in 2021, of which $5 million each year is deferred without interest. The deferred money is payable each July 1 from 2032-41.

Lindor would get $50,000 bonuses each time he’s an All-Star or wins a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger or the League Championship Series MVP. He would get $50,000 for winning an MVP award, $25,000 for finishing second and $10,000 for finishing third, and $100,000 for World Series MVP.

He has a limited no-trade provision starting this Dec. 2 allowing him to block trades to 15 teams. However, if he stays with the Mets he would gain the right to block all trades starting after the 2025 season as a 10-year veteran who has spent five or more seasons with his current team.

Lindor also gets a hotel suite on road trips. His deal also gives him the right to buy four premium tickets and a luxury suite for all regular season and postseason home games.

If he had not reached the new agreement, Lindor would have been eligible for free agency at the end of this year’s World Series.