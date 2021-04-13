Randle scores 34 as Knicks beat Lakers 11-96

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, Monday, April 12, 2021. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Julius Randle had 34 points and 10 rebounds against his former team, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-96 on Monday night for their third straight victory.

Coming off tense finishes against Memphis and Toronto, the Knicks led comfortably for much of the fourth quarter and moved back above .500 at 28-27.

Elfrid Payton scored 20 points and Derrick Rose added 14 for the Knicks, who had plenty of energy on the second night of back-to-back games.

Dennis Schroder scored 21 points and Markieff Morris had 17 for the Lakers, who fell to 5-7 since LeBron James sprained his ankle March 20, joining fellow All-Star Anthony Davis on the sideline.

76ERS 113, MAVERICKS 95

DALLAS (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 36 points, lifting Philadelphia to the win.

Embiid was 14 of 15 from the line as the 76ers finished 8-4 while playing 10 of 12 games on the road going into their final regular-season meeting with Brooklyn.

Philadelphia took a half-game lead atop the Eastern Conference over the Nets, whose game at Minnesota was called off because of the shooting death of a Black man by police in the Minneapolis area.

Luka Doncic scored 32 points for Dallas. Jalen Brunson scored 15 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

GRIZZLIES 101, BULLS 90

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 14 rebounds, leading a fourth-quarter burst that carried Memphis to the win.

Valanciunas, who had 32 points and 22 rebounds a night earlier in a loss to Indiana, scored 10 in the fourth as Memphis used an 18-6 run to break open a close game.

Dillon Brooks had 17 points for the Grizzlies, and Grayson Allen added 14. Ja Morant finished with 13 points and 10 assists.

Zach LaVine scored 21 points for Chicago on 5-for-14 shooting. Nikola Vucevic had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the Bulls' third straight loss.

PELICANS 117, KINGS 110

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 34 points and Zion Williamson added 30 points, sending New Orleans to the win.

Steven Adams had 16 rebounds and Eric Bledsoe scored 13 points for the Pelicans, who held on at the very end after leading by as many as 26.

De’Aaron Fox scored 43 points for Sacramento, which dropped its seventh straight game. Harrison Barnes had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

SPURS 120, MAGIC 97

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points in just three quarters of work, Dejounte Murray added 17 and the Spurs routed the slumping Magic.

San Antonio played a night after winning in Dallas on a last-second shot by DeRozan, and it showed no signs of fatigue in cruising to the easy win.

DeRozan added six assists for the Spurs, who pulled within a half-game of Memphis for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference. Derrick White chipped in 15 points.

Orlando dropped its sixth straight game. R.J. Hampton had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.