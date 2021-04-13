Urías, Orioles beat mistake-prone Mariners, split twinbill

Seattle Mariners' Tom Murphy (2) is greeted near the dugout by J.P. Crawford (3) after hitting a solo home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means during the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP

Ramón Urías hit a game-ending single with two outs in the seventh inning and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the miscue-prone Seattle Mariners 7-6 Tuesday night to earn a doubleheader split.

César Valdez (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for Baltimore, which had lost four in a row and six of seven. Seattle’s three-game winning streak was halted.

Kyle Seager’s RBI double in the eighth inning helped the Mariners earn a 4-3 victory in the opener, a makeup of Monday’s rainout.

Casey Sadler (0-1) retired the first two batters in the seventh before walking Maikel Franco. The reliever then misplayed Ryan McKenna’s grounder for an error and followed by throwing a wild pitch.

Urías singled up the middle to win it for Baltimore, which scored five unearned runs in the nightcap.

The Mariners scored four runs in the third off Baltimore starter Dean Kremer, including three on José Marmolejos’ second homer of the season. Kremer gave up four hits and struck out three in three innings.

The Orioles responded with four unearned runs off Seattle starter Nick Margevicius in the third. Baltimore tacked on two more in the fourth, as Cedric Mullins’ RBI double extended his hitting streak to all 11 games this season and 15 games dating to 2020.

Reliever Adam Plutko held Seattle in check in the fifth and sixth innings. Sam Haggerty’s two-run homer in the Seattle seventh made it 6-all.

In the first game, Seager’s one-out double to center off Tanner Scott (0-1) scored Mitch Hanigan as the Mariners improved to 3-0 in extra-inning games this year.

Rafael Montero (1-0) earned the victory despite blowing his third save in five tries. Justus Sheffield allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, and Kendall Graveman earned his first career save.

Seattle’s Ty France and Tom Murphy homered off John Means, who allowed three runs in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: LHP James Paxton will undergo season-ending surgery. Paxton left his April 6 start --- his first since returning to Seattle on a 1-year, $8.5 million deal ---after 1 1/3 innings with left elbow discomfort. … Manager Scott Servais said OF Kyle Lewis (right knee) took some at bats in an alternate site game Monday and said it was “very realistic” to expect Lewis to return in the next week.

Orioles: Manager Brandon Hyde said he is optimistic OF Austin Hays (right hamstring strain) can log some game action at the team’s alternate training site in the next few days. “Hopefully that goes well, and we’ll see him sometime shortly after that,” Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Justin Dunn (0-0, 5.79 ERA), who allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox in his lone start of the year, faces an AL East for the first time in his career.

Orioles: RHP Matt Harvey (0-1, 5.59) has not earned a victory since he kept Seattle to a run in 5 2/3 innings on July 13, 2019, in his only career appearance against the Mariners.