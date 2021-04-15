Top scorers meet in Washington-New Orleans matchup

New Orleans Pelicans (25-30, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (21-33, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, Bradley Beal and Zion Williamson, meet when Washington and New Orleans face off. Beal is first in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and Williamson is eighth in the league averaging 26.8 points per game.

The Wizards have gone 10-16 in home games. Washington averages 44.5 rebounds per game and is 5-22 when outrebounded by opponents.

The Pelicans are 9-16 on the road. New Orleans is 2-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 124-106 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. Williamson led New Orleans with 32 points, and Beal led Washington with 47 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis Bertans leads the Wizards averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 11.2 points per game while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. Russell Westbrook is averaging 23.1 points and 13.6 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games for Washington.

Brandon Ingram ranks second on the Pelicans averaging 4.8 assists while scoring 24.1 points per game. Williamson is averaging 20.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 111 points, 47.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points on 47.3% shooting.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 110.8 points, 48.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

Pelicans: Lonzo Ball: out (hip), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (ankle), Josh Hart: out (thumb).