LA Galaxy rallies to beat Inter Miami 3-2 in season opener

Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson (19) kicks the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against LA Galaxy, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored two goals, Sacha Kljestan added another and the LA Galaxy rallied to beat Inter Miami 3-2 on Sunday in the season opener for both teams.

Kljestan bent a left-footer around a defender and off the near post to break a 2-2 tie in the 81st minute. It was the 35-year-old’s first goal since 2019 for Orlando City.

Robbie Robinson, a 22-year-old in his second MLS season, scored his first career goal to give Miami a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time. Gonzalo Higuain converted from the penalty spot in the 68th for Miami.

UNION 0, CREW 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Andre Blake had six saves to help Philadelphia draw with defending champion Columbus.

Columbus had won three straight matches against the Union, including twice last season, both at home. Philadelphia has won only two of its 16 visits to Columbus (2-2-11), and is winless in its last seven there.

Eloy Room had five saves for the Crew, who haven’t allowed a goal in their last four games dating back to the 2020 postseason.

WHITECAPS 1, TIMBERS 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Lucas Cavallini scored in the 49th minute and Vancouver kicked off the 2021 Cascadia Cup with a win over Portland.

Cristián Gutiérrez sent a corner to the far post and the unmarked Cavallini headed it home for the Whitecaps.

Diego Chara created the Timbers’ best scoring chance in the 89th minute with a pass from midfield that connected with Felipe Mora in the 18-yard box. But goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau deflected Mora’s shot over the crossbar.

Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark left the game in the 78th minute due to an apparent injury. No additional information has been released.