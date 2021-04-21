SC High School League changes schedule for football championships. Here’s why

There will be a state football championship game on Thursday in South Carolina for the 2021-22 season.

The South Carolina High School League executive committee passed a proposal Wednesday that will move state championships from two days to three days and be held at one site.

It will be a reverse rotation in the future to determine which classes play on which days. This year, Class 4A will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. The other days and times for championship games will be Class 2A (2 p.m.) and Class 3A (7 p.m.). on Friday. Saturday’s games will be Class A at noon and Class 5A at 5 p.m.

The location still will be determined but it will likely have to be at a college venue because a high school would unlikely want to hold a game on Friday afternoon with school in session.

This past year during COVID-19. Spring Valley High School and Benedict College hosted the championships over a two-day period. The Class 2A championship was moved two weeks after the other games after Marion had to push it back because of COVID-19. Normally, Benedict hosted Class A and 2A on Friday and Williams-Brice three games on Saturday.

But it was pointed out by SC High School League commissioner Jerome Singleton and assistant commissioner Charlie Wentzky that the crowded nature of having three games on the same day impacts locker room usage and warm-up times. Other states across Southeast also hold football championships over more than two days including Georgia and Alabama.

Other proposals passed on Wednesday:

▪ Proposal for Upper/Lower state basketball championships to go back to two sites and one site for state championship passed with flexibility to adjust upper/lower state game games to neutral sites if needed. Those games were held at neutral sites this year but in Greenville and Florence previous years.

▪ There will be two scrimmages and one jamboree for all teams in all sports for 2021-22 year. In previous years, there were four scrimmages and one one jamboree. But that changed in the 2020-21 because of COVID-19 and executive committee upheld the proposal.

▪ The amount of track and cross country qualifiers increased from 12 to 16 and each classification can determine if they want to use a one site or upper/lower state format to determine their qualifiers.

▪ Proposal for volleyball teams being able to remain on same side/benches during the match passed. This was in place last year because of COVID-19 and will be made permanent.

▪ Proposal that you must have a separate ticket for each championship game in each classification passes. In previous years, fans could pay for one ticket for state championship game and watch each game that day.