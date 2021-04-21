A’s win 11th straight, beating Twins 13-12 in 10 innings

The Oakland Athletics extended their winning streak to 11, rallying from a two-run deficit and beating the Twins 13-12 on Wednesday when Luis Arraez threw away Ramón Laureano’s grounder for Minnesota’s second error of the 10th inning.

Nelson Cruz had two home runs and four RBIs for the Twins, and Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer against Lou Trivino for a 12-10 lead in the 10th.

Alex Colomé (1-2) got the first two outs in the bottom half with the automatic runner on second, then walked Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus, loading the bases.

Mark Canha hit what should have been a game-ending grounder to second baseman Travis Blankehorn, who entered as a pinch runner for Josh Donaldson in the 10th, but Blankenhorn allowed the ball to bounce off his glove for a run-scoring error.

Laureano hit a one-hopper to Arraez for what again should have been the final out. Arraez, who had moved to third from second base to third for the 10th, sailed his throw over first baseman Willians Astudillo as the tying and winning runs scored.

Oakland started the season 0-6, split its next two games, then went on the 11-game winning streak, the longest in the major leagues since the A’s won 11 in a row from May May 16-27, 2019. Deolis Guerra (1-0) got the final out of the 10th.

Matt Olson homered twice and had three RBIs for the A’s.

Minnesota was swept in the three-game series, the first time the Twins were swept this season.

PHILLIES 6, GIANTS 5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andrew Knapp hit the winning single in the ninth inning, Bryce Harper had a tying solo homer in the seventh and Philadelphia beat San Francisco.

Harper walked off Wandy Peralta (2-1) to open the ninth, and Brad Miller’s fourth hit of the game put two runners. Knapp hit a one-out single to left, and Harper beat Alex Dickerson’s throw him, scoring standing up and touching the plate with his fingertips to help the Phillies avert a three-game sweep against their former manager Gabe Kapler and the Giants.

Hector Neris (1-1) struck out two in a scoreless ninth for the win.

Darin Ruf had a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the seventh off Brandon Kintzler and the Giants went ahead 5-4 in the inning after left fielder Andrew McCutchen dropped a routine flyball for an error with two outs.

Mickey Moniak hit his first career home run for the Phillies five years after they made him the No. 1 overall pick in the amateur draft.

NATIONALS 1, CARDINALS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out nine in six innings to move up to No. 21 on the career list, and Alex Avila drove in the lone run with one of his two doubles, helping Washington edge St. Louis.

Scherzer (1-1) retired 12 of his last 13 batters, working in short sleeves in gusts of 30 mph on a 50-degree late afternoon.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out Dylan Carlson swinging through a 93 mph fastball with his 109th and final pitch. The righty’s strikeout of Justin Williams to end the fourth gave Scherzer 2,814 for his career, moving him one ahead of Hall of Famer Mike Mussina. Next up: Mickey Lolich, whose 2,832 strikeouts rank 20th in MLB history.

Washington scored in the second off Carlos Martínez (0-4) on Avila’s two-out double to left.

Brad Hand worked the ninth for his third save this season. It’s his 24th successful save chance in a row, the longest active streak in the majors.

ROCKIES 6, ASTROS 3

DENVER (AP) — Austin Gomber got his first victory for Colorado, allowing two hits over six innings on a wintry afternoon to send Houston to its ninth loss in 10 games.

It was 34 degrees at first pitch and light snow fell throughout the game, gaining in intensity.

Gomber (1-2) allowed Yuli Gurriel’s two-run homer in the second but just one hit and a walk after. Houston starter José Urquidy (0-2) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings,.

Gurriel drove in all three runs for the Astros. Houston also was 7-10 last year before winning eight in a row.

Yonathan Daza hit his first major league home run in his 58th big league game. Dom Nunez doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Colorado.

RANGERS 7, ANGELS 4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adolis García hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning in Texas’ victory over Los Angeles.

Nate Lowe also homered immediately after García’s drive for the Rangers. They have won six of nine after jumping on Los Angeles’ bullpen for six late runs to take two of three at Angel Stadium.

García added his 411-foot, go-ahead homer off Mike Mayers (1-1) to his impressive list of big hits for Texas since coming up last week for his first significant big league action since 2018.

Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Justin Upton and José Iglesias hit solo homers for the Angels.

John King (2-0) was the winner.

MARLINS 3, ORIOLES 0

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Trevor Rogers didn’t allow a runner past second base while pitching a career-high seven innings in his 11th major league start, and Miami split the two-game series with Baltimore.

Jesús Aguilar broke a 0-0 tie with a two-out, two-run double in the fifth.

Rogers (2-1) allowed four hits and one walk while striking out eight, lowering his ERA to 1.64 as he gained his third career win. The other two came against two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.

Yimi García completed the four-hitter by pitching a perfect ninth for his fourth save in as many chances.

Bruce Zimmermann (1-2) allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

BREWERS 4, PADRES 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homer, Jace Peterson added a solo shot and Milwaukee beat San Diego to complete a three-game sweep.

San Diego right-hander Dinelson Lamet left his season debut after two scoreless innings due to right forearm tightness. The Padres closed out a 1-5 homestand with their seventh loss in nine games overall.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler was ejected in the eighth after he calmly walked out to argue balls and strikes with home plate umpire Tom Hallion.

The Padres loaded the bases in the eighth and ninth innings but failed to score. Eric Hosmer struck out to end the game, giving Josh Hader a hard-earned third save. Brent Suter (1-1) got the win with four strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. Keone Kela (2-1) took the loss.

PIRATES 3, TIGERS 2, 1ST GAME

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched five solid innings and Pittsburgh beat Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader.

Pittsburgh scored all of its runs in the fourth inning after Michael Fulmer (1-1) retired the Pirates in order through the first three. Pittsburgh has won five of its last seven to pull within a game of .500.

Anderson (2-2) allowed two runs and three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Kyle Crick worked a perfect sixth, and Richard Rodríguez retired the Tigers in order in the seventh and final inning for his second save.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, REDS 4, COMPLETION OF SUSPENDED GAME

CINCINNATI (AP) — Stefan Crichton pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save, helping Arizona beat Cincinnati in the completion of a game suspended Tuesday night.

The game was halted because of heavy rain, and soon snow, after Reds reliever Lucas Sims walked in a run to give the Diamondbacks a 5-4 lead in the eighth. The restart Wednesday was delayed 25 minutes because of a band of heavy snow that passed through before the sun came out. Sims then pitched out of a bases-loaded jam, but Cincinnati was shut out in its last two chances.

J.B. Bukauskas (1-0) got the win. Amir Garrett (0-1) took the loss.