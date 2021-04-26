Perron posts goal, 2 assists; Blues beat Avalanche 4-1

Colorado Avalanche's Tyson Jost, right, reaches for the puck as he falls to the ice while teammate Valeri Nichushkin (13) and St. Louis Blues' Jake Walman (46) watch during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

David Perron had a goal and two assists as the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Monday night.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn, and Robert Thomas also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves as St. Louis won its second straight game against the Avalanche. Colorado won the season series 5-3.

Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado, and Jonas Johansson had 16 saves. The Avalanche remain four points behind West Division-leading Vegas. Colorado has played one fewer game.

CANADIENS 2, FLAMES 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tyler Toffoli’s goal in the second period was the winner as Montreal beat Calgary.

Toffoli scored his fourth goal in as many games and his team-leading 25th of the season. Shea Weber also scored for the Canadiens. Jake Allen made 21 saves for the win.

Montreal opened a six-point gap on Calgary, which is chasing the Canadiens for the fourth and final playoff berth in the North Division.

Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom had 22 saves in the loss.

SENATORS 2, CANUCKS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the second period and Ottawa defeated Vancouver.

Josh Norris also scored for the Senators, and Brady Tkachuk had two assists.

Olli Juolevi scored for the Canucks, temporarily drawing Vancouver even with a long blast 14:07 into the first period.

Ottawa’s Marc Hogberg stopped 25 of 26 shots for his third win of the season. Braden Holtby had 25 saves for Vancouver.

STARS 4, HURRICANES 3, OT

DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Benn scored the overtime winner for the second straight game and assisted on Dallas’ three regulation goals in a win over Carolina.

Benn scored on a pass from Jason Robertson at 2:44 of overtime. He scored 32 seconds into overtime Saturday to beat Detroit 2-1.

Joe Pavelski, Jason Dickinson and Denis Gurianov also scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves.

Max McCormick, Jaccob Slavin and Jani Hakanpaa scored for the Hurricanes, who clinched a playoff berth with the point. James Reimer stopped 27 shots.

PREDATORS 4, PANTHERS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 39 saves, and Nashville beat Florida to hold onto the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division.

Saros improved to 13-4-1 in his last 18 starts and helped the Predators stay two points ahead of Dallas by beating Florida for the first time this season in Nashville.

Nick Cousins scored the go-ahead goal in the second period. Yakov Trenin and Erik Haula each scored a goal in the third, and Mikael Granlund had a power-play goal for Nashville, which won its second straight.

Sam Bennett scored for Florida, which needed to beat Nashville in any fashion to clinch the seventh playoff berth in franchise history.