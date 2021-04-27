Sacramento faces Western Conference leader Utah

Utah Jazz (44-17, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (25-36, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz hit the road to play the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings are 13-19 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is third in the Western Conference with 53.2 points per game in the paint led by De'Aaron Fox averaging 12.4.

The Jazz are 21-11 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 3.4.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 128-112 in the last matchup on April 10. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 42 points, and Fox led Sacramento with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richaun Holmes is averaging 14.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Kings. Maurice Harkless is shooting 46.5% and averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Jordan Clarkson ranks second on the Jazz averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 17.4 points per game and shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Joe Ingles is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers and scoring 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 114.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points on 51.0% shooting.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 113.4 points, 49.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.5 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 43.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Harrison Barnes: unknown (groin), Robert Woodard II: out (low back), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), De'Aaron Fox: out (health protocols).

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (ankle), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).