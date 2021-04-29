Jokic leads Denver into matchup with Toronto

Toronto Raptors (26-36, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (41-21, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets host the Toronto Raptors. Jokic is 10th in the league scoring 26.3 points per game.

The Nuggets have gone 23-10 at home. Denver is second in the Western Conference with 27.1 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 8.7.

The Raptors are 10-20 on the road. Toronto is sixth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 111.1 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last meeting 135-111 on March 24. Pascal Siakam scored 27 points to help lead Toronto to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring 26.3 points per game, and is averaging 10.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists. Facundo Campazzo is averaging 8.8 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Denver.

Siakam has shot 45% and is averaging 20.9 points for the Raptors. Malachi Flynn is averaging 4.7 assists and 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 47.5% shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 110.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Will Barton: out (hamstring), Monte Morris: out (hamstring).

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr.: out (leg), Jalen Harris: day to day (hip), Paul Watson: out (knee), Chris Boucher: out (knee).