It’s playoff time! SC high school soccer postseason schedule set
A look at first-round playoff matchups for SCHSL and SCISA soccer playoffs. SCISA championships will be May 8 and SCHSL on May 13-15 at Irmo
SC High School League Soccer Playoffs
Boys
Tuesday
Class 5A
Upper State
Rock Hill at JL Mann
Riverside at Clover
Fort Mill at Dorman
Mauldin at Blythewood
Lower State
West Ashley at Chapin
Carolina Forest at Wando
Stratford at Socastee
Lexington at Ashley Ridge
Class 4A
Upper State
Dreher at Easley
Indian Land at Eastside/Greenville
Eastside/Greenville at Catawba Ridge
Walhalla at AC Flora
Lower State
West Florence at James Island
Myrtle Beach/North Myrtle Beach at Midland Valley
May River at Myrtle Beach/North Myrtle Beach
Hilton Head Island at North Augusta
Class 3A
Upper State
Wren at Mid-Carolina
Chapman at Berea
Powdersville at Woodruff
Chester at Daniel
Lower State
Georgetown at Bishop England
Swansea at Lake City
Crestwood at Brookland-Cayce
Oceanside Collegiate at Waccamaw
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville at Christ Church
Wade Hampton at Columbia
Buford at Gray Collegiate
Crescent at St. Joseph’s
Newberry at Legion Collegiate
Saluda at Brashier MC
Woodland at Andrew Jackson
Greer MC at Phillip Simmons
Class A
Upper State
Southside Christian bye
Calhoun County at Denmark-Olar
Branchville at Ridge Spring Monetta
Lewisville at Dixie
Lower State
Palmetto Scholars bye
Bridges Prep at St. Johns
Whale Branch at Royal Live Oaks
Charleston M&S at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Girls
Monday
Class 5A
Upper State
Spring Valley at JL Mann
Wade Hampton at Clover
Nation Ford at Riverside
TL Hanna at Blythewood
Lower State
West Ashley at River Bluff
St. James at Wando
Cane Bay at Carolina Forest
White Knoll at Ashley Ridge
Class 4A
Upper State
Dreher at Travelers Rest
Indian Land at Eastside/Greenville
Greenville/Eastside at Catawba Ridge
Easley at AC Flora
Lower State
South Florence at James Island
West Florence at South Aiken
Bluffton at Myrtle Beach
Hilton Head Island at Aiken
Class 3A
Upper State
Wren at Mid-Carolina
Chapman at Region 2 champion
Region 2 runner-up at Woodruff
Chester at Daniel
Lower State
Georgetown at Oceanside Collegiate
Brookland-Cayce at Camden
Lakewood at Gilbert
Academic Magnet at Waccamaw
Class 2A
Dixe at St. Joseph’s
Greenville Tech at Buford
Saluda at Phillip Simmons
Andrew Jackson at Wade Hampton
Landrum at Christ Church
Greer MC at Gray Collegiate
Ninety-Six at Southside Christian
Barnwell at Legion Collegiate
SCISA Soccer Playoffs
Boys
Monday
Class 3A
Wilson Hall at Cardinal Newman
Hammond at Pinewood Prep
Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud
First Baptist at Ben Lippen
Girls
Tuesday
Class 3A
First Baptist at Hammond
Ben Lippen at Hilton Head Prep
Augusta Christian at Pinewood Prep
Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman
