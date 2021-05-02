Stone and the Golden Knights visit the Wild

Vegas Golden Knights (36-12-2, first in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (32-14-4, third in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild +100, Golden Knights -121

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Stone and Vegas square off against Minnesota. He ranks 10th in the in the NHL with 57 points, scoring 20 goals and recording 37 assists.

The Wild are 32-14-4 against division opponents. Minnesota has scored 161 goals and is eighth in the league averaging 3.2 per game. Kirill Kaprizov leads the team with 23.

The Golden Knights are 36-12-2 against the rest of their division. Vegas is fourth in the league recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.7 assists.

In their last meeting on April 3, Minnesota won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov leads the Wild with 23 goals, adding 20 assists and totaling 43 points. Kevin Fiala has 12 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Stone leads the Golden Knights with 37 total assists and has 57 points. Max Pacioretty has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.6 assists, two penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 9-1-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.2 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 1.7 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Marcus Johansson: day to day (upper body), Andrew Hammond: day to day (upper body), Nick Bjugstad: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: Tomas Nosek: out (undisclosed), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (undisclosed).