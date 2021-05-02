Predators visit the Blue Jackets after shutout win

Nashville Predators (28-22-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (16-25-11, eighth in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +139, Predators -167

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits Columbus after the Predators shut out Dallas 1-0. Juuse Saros earned the victory in the net for Nashville after collecting 28 saves.

The Blue Jackets have gone 16-25-11 against division opponents. Columbus has surrendered 25 power-play goals, killing 80% of opponent chances.

The Predators are 28-22-2 against the rest of their division. Nashville averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Mathieu Olivier leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 28, Nashville won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 39 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 24 assists. Max Domi has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Mattias Ekholm leads the Predators with a plus-17 in 45 games this season. Erik Haula has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 1-6-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (lower body).

Predators: Brad Richardson: day to day (lower body), Dante Fabbro: out (upper body), Mathieu Olivier: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (upper body), Nick Cousins: day to day (illness).