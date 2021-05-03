Rubio, Yarbrough help Rapids beat Whitecaps 1-0

Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett (26) and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Michael Baldisimo (55) battle for the ball in the second half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) AP

Diego Rubio scored his first goal of the season and Will Yarbrough had three saves to help the Colorado Rapids beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Sunday night.

Rubio blasted a rising free kick from about 25 yards that skimmed the crossbar and slipped inside the post in the 26th minute.

Yarbrough had three saves and posted his second shutout of the season for Colorado (1-1-1). The 32-year old had four clean sheets in 14 starts last season, his first in MLS.

The Rapids outshot Vancouver (1-1-1), which had 57.1% possession, 16-9.

The Whitecaps are playing their home games in the United States due to travel restrictions put in place by the Canadian government regarding the coronavirus pandemic.