Atlanta takes on Portland, looks for 6th straight home win

Portland Trail Blazers (36-28, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (35-30, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -1.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts Portland looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Hawks have gone 19-11 at home. Atlanta ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 47 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 13.3.

The Trail Blazers are 20-12 on the road. Portland averages 44.3 rebounds per game and is 20-9 when outrebounding opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 112-106 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Damian Lillard led Portland with 36 points, and Trae Young led Atlanta with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 25.5 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 28.3 points per game and shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. CJ McCollum is averaging 23.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 50.2% over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 108.7 points, 46 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.4 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 48.2% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 118.6 points, 46.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 46.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Tony Snell: day to day (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hamstring).

Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out for season (ankle).