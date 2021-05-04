Nola expected to start for Philadelphia against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (17-12, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (14-15, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.11 ERA, .93 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -172, Brewers +152; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Milwaukee will face off on Tuesday.

The Phillies are 10-6 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has slugged .375 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .598.

The Brewers have gone 9-4 away from home. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .216 batting average. Luis Urias leads the team with an average of .233.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-3. Vince Velasquez earned his first victory and J.T. Realmuto went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Adrian Houser registered his third loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Didi Gregorius leads the Phillies with 17 RBIs and is batting .256.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 21 hits and has 13 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .204 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Brewers: 6-4, .229 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Bryce Harper: (wrist), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Jean Segura: (right quad).

Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Zack Godley: (finger), Corbin Burnes: (undisclosed), Brett Anderson: (right hamstring), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (toe), Omar Narvaez: (left hamstring).