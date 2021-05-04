Houston takes on Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (44-21, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (16-49, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Rockets take on the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers.

The Rockets are 8-26 in home games. Houston is 9-22 against opponents with a winning record.

The 76ers are 19-14 on the road. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 47.3 points per game in the paint led by Ben Simmons averaging 11.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 118-113 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 31 points, and John Wall led Houston with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood leads the Rockets with 9.6 rebounds and averages 21 points. Wood is averaging 8.9 rebounds and 18.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

Embiid has shot 50.9% and is averaging 29 points for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 3.9 rebounds and 10 points per game over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 104.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 48.8% shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 111.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: D.J. Wilson: day to day (health protocols), D.J. Augustin: out (ankle), Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Sterling Brown: day to day (knee), John Wall: out for season (hamstring), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Danuel House: day to day (ankle).

76ers: Furkan Korkmaz: day to day (ankle).