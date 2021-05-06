Cronenworth, Padres beat Pirates 4-2 to win series

San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim moves back from an inside pitch while batting during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP

Jake Cronenworth hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 Wednesday night to take two of three.

Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his big league-leading 11th save in 11 chances. Craig Stammen (2-1) got the final out of the sixth for the win in relief of Yu Darvish.

Cronenworth's go-ahead hit came a half inning after Darvish surrendered a two-run lead and was chased with the score tied at 2. Darvish didn't factor in the decision but struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings while allowing six hits and one walk.

Victor Caratini, Darvish's personal catcher, homered in the third. Caratini opened the sixth by reaching on third baseman Erik Gonzalez's third error of the night and took third on pinch-hitter Trent Grisham's double to left off Duane Underwood Jr. (1-1).

After Tommy Pham struck out for the third straight time, Cronenworth singled to right to give the Padres the lead.

Darvish lost his lead in the span of five batters in the sixth. Bryan Reynolds hit a leadoff home run to left, his his third. After Darvish allowed consecutive singles followed by a strikeout, Ka'ai Tom hit a sacrifice fly to tie it. Darvish hit rookie Hunter Owen with a pitch and was lifted for Stammen (2-1).

Kevin Newman, who grew up in suburban Poway, hit an inning-ending groundout.

Darvish had struck out the side in the fifth. He was coming off an excellent outing against San Francisco in which he struck out 12 and allowed one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Caratini hit a leadoff homer in the third off JT Brubaker, his second. Brubaker allowed three straight Padres to reach with one out in the fifth, with Fernando Tatis Jr. scoring on Wil Myers’ single.

Brubaker allowed two runs and six hits in five innings, struck out seven and walked one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler said RHP Dinelson Lamet and LHP Ryan Weathers were feeling well after their outings in a 2-1 loss Tuesday night. Lamet, who had been on the injured list with right forearm inflammation, started and went two innings and Weathers, who came out of his previous outing with a sore left arm, went three innings. Tingler says the next steps for each pitcher are to be determined.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Trevor Cahill (1-3, 7.40 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday in the opener of a three-game series at the Chicago Cubs, who will counter with RHP Zach Davies (1-2, 8.22).

Padres: LHP Blake Snell (1-0, 3.51) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at San Francisco, which will counter with RHP Anthony DeSclafani (2-1, 2.00).