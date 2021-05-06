New York takes on Boston on 4-game losing streak

New York Rangers (26-22-6, fifth in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (31-14-7, third in the East Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -207, Rangers +172; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup with Boston as losers of four games in a row.

The Bruins are 31-14-7 against the rest of their division. Boston leads the NHL with nine shorthanded goals, led by Brad Marchand with four.

The Rangers are 26-22-6 against the rest of their division. New York is 10th in the league averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Artemi Panarin with 1.0.

In their last meeting on March 13, New York won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 63 points, scoring 27 goals and adding 36 assists. David Krejci has five goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with 22 goals and has 48 points. Panarin has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Rangers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Rangers: Ryan Lindgren: day to day (upper body), Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia), Artemi Panarin: out (lower body), Chris Kreider: day to day (lower body), Brett Howden: out (foot), Julien Gauthier: day to day (lower body), Jacob Trouba: day to day (upper body).