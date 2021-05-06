Minnesota hosts Anaheim after Kaprizov’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (17-30-7, eighth in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (33-14-5, third in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -280, Ducks +222

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Anaheim Ducks after Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in the Wild's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

The Wild are 33-14-5 against opponents in the West Division. Minnesota has scored 169 goals and is 10th in the NHL averaging 3.2 per game. Kaprizov leads the team with 26.

The Ducks are 17-30-7 in division matchups. Anaheim has surrendered 32 power-play goals, killing 79.6% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on March 24, Minnesota won 3-2. Jared Spurgeon scored a team-high two goals for the Wild in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Greenway leads the Wild with 25 assists and has 31 points this season. Kevin Fiala has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Maxime Comtois leads the Ducks with 14 goals and has 30 points. Cam Fowler has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Kevin Fiala: day to day (lower body).

Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: out (lower body).