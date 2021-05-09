Quintana expected to start as Los Angeles hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (18-16, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (14-18, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (3-1, 2.44 ERA, .79 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Quintana (0-3, 10.59 ERA, 2.24 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +161, Dodgers -185; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Turner and the Dodgers will take on the Angels Sunday.

The Angels are 7-9 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .429, good for second in the American League. Mike Trout leads the team with a .735 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Dodgers are 10-11 on the road. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .340, good for first in the majors. Justin Turner leads the team with a mark of .416.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 14-11. Clayton Kershaw earned his fifth victory and Mookie Betts went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for Los Angeles. Dylan Bundy took his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 20 extra base hits and is batting .267.

Turner leads the Dodgers with 38 hits and is batting .328.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Dodgers: 3-7, .258 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Tony Watson: (left calf), Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Alex Cobb: (finger), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).

Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Dustin May: (right arm), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).