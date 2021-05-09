Washington visits Atlanta after Beal’s 50-point game

Washington Wizards (32-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (37-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Atlanta Hawks after Bradley Beal scored 50 points in the Wizards' 133-132 overtime victory over the Pacers.

The Hawks are 6-3 against Southeast Division opponents. Atlanta has a 23-11 record against teams below .500.

The Wizards are 2-7 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks ninth in the league with 45.2 rebounds per game. Russell Westbrook leads the Wizards with 11.6.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 116-100 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Trae Young led Atlanta with 41 points, and Beal led Washington with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young leads the Hawks with 9.5 assists and scores 25.4 points per game. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.4 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Davis Bertans leads the Wizards averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers while scoring 11.3 points per game and shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Westbrook is averaging 13.8 rebounds and 23.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 49.4% shooting.

Wizards: 7-3, averaging 130.5 points, 47.2 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points on 48.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Cam Reddish: out (achilles).

Wizards: Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).