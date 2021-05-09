GB&I closes gap on US heading to final session in Walker Cup

Davis Thompson, of the USA team, hits from the bunker on the 17th hole in the foursome matches during the Walker Cup golf tournament at the Seminole Golf Club on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Juno Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP

Mark Power won his third straight match as Great Britain & Ireland closed the gap to within a half-point going into the decisive singles matches Sunday in the Walker Cup.

At stake for GB&I at Seminole Golf Club is a chance to win away from home for the first time in 20 years.

Power teamed with John Murphy in foursomes for the second straight day, and they won the wind-blown 18th hole with a par for a 1-up victory over John Pak and Pierceson Coody.

GB&I won its other match behind Matty Lamb and Jack Dyer, who had the shortest match of the competition with a 6-and-5 victory over Stewart Hagestad and U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci.

It was the first match this week for Strafaci, who sat out Saturday while recovering from a stomach virus that affected both teams and their captains this week. British Amateur Joe Long is the only player not to have been in a match because of the virus. He was scheduled to play Sunday afternoon.

The final session featured eight singles matches.

Ricky Castillo, also 3-0 for the team, paired with William Mouw for a 1-up victory over Alex Fitzpatrick and Barclay Brown, and it looked as though the Americans would split the foursomes and retain a two-point lead going into the final session.

Cole Hammer and Davis Thompson had a 2-up lead with two holes to play. Angus Flanagan and Ben Schmidt won the par-3 17th with a par, and the Americans took double bogey on the final hole, halving the match.

Hammer's tee shot stopped just short of a bunker, and Thompson's approach caught the lip of the bunker and stayed in the native area on a patch of grass. GB&I pitched its third shot to 12 feet and missed the par putt. Hammer needed a 6-foot bogey putt to win the match but missed.