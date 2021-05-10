Mancini, O’s avoid 4-game sweep, beat Red Sox 4-1

Baltimore Orioles Trey Mancini (16) is greeted by Pedro Severino (28) after hitting sixth inning solo home run during a baseball game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP

Trey Mancini hit a go-ahead solo homer and later knocked in an insurance run, Jorge López and four relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Monday night.

The Orioles had dropped their first six games at Camden Yards this season against the Red Sox and avoided a four-game sweep. It was the first time the home team won in 10 games between the teams this season.

Boston still has the best record (22-14) and the best road record (12-5) in baseball.

Baltimore’s bullpen combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings, retiring all 10 batters it faced. Tanner Scott (2-2) struck out his only hitter to complete the sixth, Travis Lakins Sr. and Paul Fry both completed perfect innings, and César Valdez worked the ninth for his eighth save.

Mancini put the Orioles ahead 2-1 with a blast to center off reliever Matt Andriese (1-2) to lead off the sixth.

REDS 14, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Naquin homered and drove in four runs, Tucker Barnhart keyed a six-run fourth inning with a two-run double and Cincinnati routed Pittsburgh.

Naquin’s three-run shot bounced off the right-field foul pole and made it 11-1 in the seventh. He also doubled home a run in the fourth.

Nick Senzel had a two-run single, Eugenio Suarez broke an 0-for-15 slump with a solo homer and Nick Castellanos added a two-run double for the Reds (16-16).

Tyler Mahle (2-1) allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven.

Mitch Keller (2-4) was tagged for seven runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. His ERA is 7.81 after seven starts.

The skidding Pirates have dropped nine of 11 since moving one game over .500.